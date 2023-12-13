Ocean Casino Resort to implement Konami’s SYNKROS Enterprise Management System

Atlantic City Boardwalk resort joins with Konami to deliver industry-leading tech features to guests.

Ocean Casino Resort and Konami Gaming partner for innovative technology to enhance guest experience and operations.

Press release.- Ocean Casino Resort and Konami Gaming announced a partnership to drive in-demand casino technology to the 20-acre luxury destination on Atlantic City’s world-famous boardwalk.

Ocean has selected Konami’s SYNKROS as its core gaming enterprise management system, through which the resort is set to take advantage of many exciting features that would be first to market in New Jersey.

Ocean is in the position to leverage award-winning technology including Konami’s Konetic employee mobile application and integrated SYNK31 Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system, for continuing top-tier service.

Bill Callahan, general manager for Ocean Casino Resort, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Konami to present both our guests and our team members with innovative, first-to-market technology meant to maximize efficiency and improve customer experiences.

“Konami’s industry-leading technology and global gaming savvy are invaluable in the implementation of these new features to our casino floor.”

Through the upcoming SYNKROS launch, guests at Ocean will have the opportunity to tap into a suite of new and convenient bonusing and funding options.

Another high-demand solution is the award-winning mobile app Konetic, which brings a convenient online workflow to many casino employee tasks including jackpot hand pays, managing dispatching alerts, cash can processing, progressive signs monitoring, and more. And with the implementation of SYNK31, Ocean is an industry early adopter of comprehensive, fully integrated Title 31 / AML compliance.

Tom Soukup, senior vice president & chief systems product officer at Konami Gaming, added: “As Ocean Casino Resort continues to achieve exceptional growth, the resort is investing in state-of-the-art gaming technology and innovative systems to enhance its operations and guest experience.

“Our team is incredibly driven toward Ocean’s ongoing customer service strength, growth success, and market differentiation.”

This conversion is expected to be completed before Summer 2024.