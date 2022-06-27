BetMGM becomes BetQL Network exclusive sportsbook partner

Audacy will produce content in BetMGM Sportsbooks at MGM Resorts in the US.

In a multi-year agreement, BetMGM will become the exclusive sportsbook for Internet radio business Audacy’s sports betting content division.

US.- BetMGM will become the exclusive sportsbook of the BetQL Network, the sports betting content division of Internet radio business Audacy. The multi-year agreement expands an existing relationship. BetMGM have category exclusivity in the BetQL Network’s programming, including the upcoming You Better You Bet along with BetQL Daily, The Daily Tip and BetMGM Tonight.

Launched in June 2021, BetQL Network is a live, linear digital channel that distributes approximately 100 hours of original content per week on the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms and YouTube.

David Field, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Audacy, said: “We are delighted to expand our strategic partnership with BetMGM, highlighted by their new exclusive position with the BetQL Network. Barely a year old, the BetQL Network has a bright future ahead of it as legalized sports betting continues to expand over the next decade.”

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, added: “We’re excited to further our strategic partnership with Audacy and to bring our market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment content to millions of listeners nationwide across the entire BetQL Network platform.”

BetMGM opens private live dealer studio in Michigan

BetMGM has opened a private live dealer casino studio in Michigan. The studio was built in partnership with Evolution, BetMGM’s live casino partner and supplier with whom it launched its initial live dealer offering in Michigan in July 2021.

The studio will allow players to interact with a live dealer and other players at blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables at varying price points. The studio carries MGM Resorts’ branding, with the company’s golden lion, in black and gold colours.

Earlier this month, BetMGM partnered with cruise operator Carnival Corporation. The MGM resorts and Entain joint venture will offer retail and mobile games to passengers on the more than 50 ships in the corporation’s fleet in the US.

BetMGM’s platform will launch in the company’s subsidiaries, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises with its branded digital and cash-based sports betting and real-money gaming products available on Carnival’s US ships in international waters.

