Wizard Games names Dimitar Panteleev as director of games technology

Panteleev joins the company from The Better Platform.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has appointed Dimitar Panteleev as its director of games technology. Panteleev, who brings experience in software development, will be tasked with advancing research and deployment of new technology. He will lead the development team and oversee quality assurance and research teams.

Previously, Panteleev served as chief technology officer for The Better Platform, a Bulgaria-based igaming provider.

Benedict McDonagh, managing director at Wizard Games, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dimitar to Wizard Games as our new director of games technology. It’s a hugely important role and one that we’re confident he will excel in. We’re continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of slot creation in 2024, and Dimitar will be a driving force behind this development. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the team, and we’re confident he will help to push Wizard Games to new heights.”

Panteleev said: “Wizard Games had some of the industry’s best and most exciting releases in 2023, so I’m honored to be contributing to its journey as director of games technology. We’re off to a flying start with powerful developments happening behind the scenes, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed hitting the ground running with some truly incredible projects. I look forward to this next chapter and can’t wait to showcase what we’re working on.”

In November, Wizard Games named Megan Easey as its director of operations. Easey leads the development and implementation of Wizard Games’ operational strategy to align it with overall business goals and objectives. She seeks to optimise operational processes with a focus on partnerships, compliance, data analysis and risk management. She has held roles at Videoslots, Betsson Group, and Betway.