Wizard Games launches portfolio with Resorts Casino in New Jersey

Players on Resorts Digital Gaming’s platforms will have access to Wizard Games’ titles.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has launched in New Jersey with Resorts Digital Gaming. Games are available at Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino.

Managing director at Wizard Games Benedict McDonagh said: “New Jersey is a major state for iGaming, with it being one of the first to legalize, and we’re delighted to partner with Resorts Digital Gaming, part of the pioneering Resorts Casino brand. From our classic titles to modern video slots, we’re confident that we will deliver games that players will love to experience and embark on a new phase of growth together.”

CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming Ed Andrewes added: “We’re very happy to be taking Wizard Games content so soon after cementing our partnership. With localized products that are proven favorites here in North America, we know our customers will love this latest expansion to our portfolio of slot titles.”

Shivan Patel, vice president of North America at Pariplay, commented: “Our Fusion platform brings world-class suppliers and major operator brands together to create fantastic partnerships, and this deal with Resorts Digital Gaming is one we are very enthusiastic about. It’s an extremely well-known brand, and one we’re delighted to partner with.”

In Ontario, Wizard Games has signed an agreement with High Flyer Casino.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $487.1m in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $487.1m, up 9.3 per cent from October 2022 ($445.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.1m, up 3.4 per cent compared to October 2022 ($220.6m). The online gaming win was $166.8m, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year from $147.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $92.3m, a 18.4 per cent increase from $77.9m.