Wisconsin governor signs sports betting deal with Lac Courte Oreilles Band

US.- Governor Tony Evers and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have signed a sports betting deal in Wisconsin. The agreement allows bets on sports and non-sporting events at venues operated by the tribe.

Governor Evers also agreed to a deal that allows event betting with the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Forest County Potawatomi.

The US Department of Interior will review the proposals within the next forty-five days. If they’re approved, they could come into effect at the start of the NFL season.

Governor Evers said: “Event wagering will generate additional revenue for the state and the tribe while giving a boost to tourism and employment in Northern Wisconsin.”

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa chairman Louis Taylor added: “The amendment will allow us to continue offering a first-rate gaming experience at our casino and increase employment opportunities for both Tribal members and the Sawyer County area.”

Menominee Tribe relaunches Wisconsin casino plan with Hard Rock International

Seven years after its first bid to open a casino in Kenosha failed, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced a partnership with Hard Rock International to relaunch the project. Together the companies will aim to open an entertainment centre and casino with a hotel, a Hard Rock Café and a Hard Rock live music venue.

The previous plan was approved by the City of Kenosha, County of Kenosha, and United States Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of the Interior in 2015, but it was blocked by Wisconsin’s governor at the time, Scott Walker.

