Menominee Tribe to relaunch Wisconsin casino project in partnership with Hard Rock International

An $800m development was planned in 2015 but it was scrapped by Wisconsin’s then Governor.

The Wisconsin tribe will revive its plan to open a casino and entertainment venue in the City of Kenosha.

US.- Seven years after its bid to open a casino in Kenosha failed, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced its partnership with Hard Rock International to relaunch their project. Together they will be reinitiating the efforts to open an entertainment centre and casino that will include a hotel, a Hard Rock Café location and a Hard Rock live music venue.

The previous plan was approved by the City of Kenosha, County of Kenosha, and United States Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of the Interior in 2015, but it was stymied by then-Gov. Scott Walker.

However, the project has now been revived, and the Menominee hopes it will provide funding for much-needed investments. The tribe’s chairman, Ronald J. Corn, Sr, stated: “Much has changed since our 2015 effort, but the needs of our tribe and its members have continued and in some cases grown more acute.

“We need to make greater investments into healthcare for our children and elders, we need to make more investments into educating our young people and we need to do more to reduce the high levels of poverty, hunger and unemployment on our reservation.

“A casino and entertainment centre in the city of Kenosha is the best path for our tribe to obtain the resources to help achieve those important goals.”

The new site being proposed is on 60 acres of land in Kenosha, less than a mile away just west of the Interstate. In comparison to the previous $800m plans, the size of the casino will be smaller. The project will also have to develop a revised federal gaming application and updated intergovernmental agreements due to the site change.

“Hard Rock has a long-standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” said Jon Lucas, Hard Rock International COO.

