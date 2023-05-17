Win Systems installs Wigos management system at West Bay Casino

West Bay Casino is the ninth Chickasaw Nation property to migrate to the system in the last four years.

The gaming and entertainment technology provider has announced the installation of its casino management system at the Oklahoma venue.

US.- Gaming and entertainment technology provider Win Systems has announced the installation of its WIGOS casino management system at the West Bay Casino & Resort in Kingston, Oklahoma, operated by the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce.

West Bay Casino is the ninth Chickasaw Nation property to migrate to the management system in the last four years.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “We are very pleased that leaders in the U.S. gaming industry, as the Chickasaw Nation, continue to trust WIGOS to manage their casinos. We are living in a great moment for WIGOS and having the trust of operators of this level is a great motivation to keep improving our solutions even more. We are convinced that this collaboration is just at the beginning.”

In March, Win Systems announced the installation of its WIGOS management system at four casinos in New Hampshire. The casinos are Casino Dover Bowl in Dover, Filotimo Casino & Restaurant Manchester in Manchester, Casino Wonder in Keene and Casino Lebanon Poker Room in Lebanon.

Sports betting bill fails to advance in Oklahoma Senate

Oklahoma’s House Bill 1027, introduced by state representative Ken Luttrell, failed to get out of a Senate committee before the deadline. It means it will be at least another year before sports betting has a chance of advancing in the state.

It was the second year in a row that Luttrell filed a bill to legalise sports betting. He said HB 1027 failed to advance because the Senate wanted more conversations between the tribes and the governor. The bill had been passed by the House in a 66-22 vote. It would have allowed in-person and retail sports betting to be conducted by tribes that already have gaming compacts with the state.