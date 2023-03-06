Win Systems installs Wigos management system at New Hampshire casinos

The system’s been installed at four casinos.

US.- Gaming and entertainment technology provider Win Systems has announced the installation of its WIGOS management system at four casinos in New Hampshire. The casinos are Casino Dover Bowl in Dover, Filotimo Casino & Restaurant Manchester in Manchester, Casino Wonder in Keene and Casino Lebanon Poker Room in Lebanon.

The venues belong to New Hampshire Group, a subsidiary company of charitable gaming operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E).

Last year, Win Systems installed its WIGOS casino management system at the Ocean Gaming Casino in Hampton, New Hampshire. It has previously signed agreements with new operators in California, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Virginia.

Chad Dickie, EVP & GM of Win Systems USA, said: “We are honored that Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has trusted in our track record and has chosen WIGOS to manage their casinos. We are very pleased to start the year with new and exciting installations, which allow us to reinforce our growth strategy in the United States.”

New Hampshire sets new sports betting revenue record

The New Hampshire Lottery reported record gross gaming revenue from sports betting in January. Revenue was $12.3m, up by 53.8 per cent year-on-year and 47.7 per cent from December 2022. The figure surpassed the previous monthly record of $9.1m set in October 2022.

The state saw $97.2m in wagers, up 6.8 per cent compared to December 2022 but down 2.4 per cent year-on-year. Consumers wagered $75.2m online and $21.9m at retail sportsbooks. Online sports betting generated $8m in revenue while retail sportsbooks contributed $4.3m. New Hampshire collected $5.6m in taxes.