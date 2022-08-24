William Hill selects PandaScore as esports betting supplier

William Hill will use PandaScore’s odds feed across video game titles Dota2, League of Legends and Counter Strike.

UK.- William Hill has selected PandaScore as its esports betting supplier. It will use PandaScore’s odds feed for video game titles Dota2 and League of Legends. Sporting Solutions, which united with PandaScore last year, will facilitate the distribution. It will also roll out odds for Counter Strike: Global Offensive at a later stage.

William Hill expects to further expand its sports betting product with the provider over the coming months based on player and community feedback.

William Hill global director of sportsbook Nick Maurice said: “We see massive potential for esports betting to allow us to engage an even broader audience while providing existing players with new betting experiences.

“But to not only do this but do this right, we knew we had to work with a partner at the cutting edge of the vertical, and in PandaScore, we have exactly that. We look forward to leveraging its odds feed and unmatched experience to take our esports betting customer experience to the next level.”

PandaScore senior sales manager Dasha Kirilishina added: “We are thrilled to be working with William Hill to help the operator expand and improve its esports betting offering through our cutting-edge odds feed.

“Esports betting is on the cusp of entering the mainstream, allowing operators to engage new audiences and also provide tremendous added value to those already active with their brand. William Hill has recognised the growth opportunity and, via our odds feed, will be able to offer a leading esports betting experience.

“This is a great deal for PandaScore and it cements our position on the market as leading esports data odds provider.”

William Hill named official betting partner for 2022 Racing League

In July, William Hill sealed a sponsorship deal with the 2022 Racing League. The brand, which is now owned by 888 Holdings outside of the US, will be the official betting partner for the horseracing competition.

The competition will see racehorse trainers and jockeys from seven regions of Great Britain and Ireland compete across six fixtures, starting with a meeting at Doncaster on August 6. Teams will earn points for their finishing positions in each race, and there will be prizes for the team and jockey that accumulates the most points. More than £2m in prize money to be awarded across the 42 races.