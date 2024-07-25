Why segment players? Slotegrator’s new report has answers

Personalized, targeted marketing has become a universal business practice — but there’s no universal approach that works for every business. What does it look like for igaming projects, and where should online casinos and sportsbooks start? Find out in Slotegrator’s new report.

Press release.- At the end of the day, every business has the same main goal: revenue. In a sector as competitive as online gambling, businesses do everything they can to boost profits.

One of the most effective strategies they can use is personalized marketing. It’s become clear that personalized, targeted marketing is the best way to drive customer engagement, creating a growing base that will keep profits coming in the long term. Slotegrator’s research has found that the foundation of a well-informed, well-designed marketing strategy is player segmentation.

Faruk Aydin, chief revenue officer at Revpanda, Slotegrator’s partner, comments on this topic: “Player segmentation is key to keeping players engaged and loyal in the igaming world. By diving into the data, we can group players into categories like high rollers, casual gamers, and those at risk of leaving. This lets us create marketing strategies that speak directly to their interests.

“High rollers, for example, love exclusive VIP programs and personalized rewards, while casual gamers respond well to fun onboarding experiences and regular in-game perks. When players feel understood and valued, they’re more likely to stick around and enjoy their time with us. Going a step further, it’s important to look at what drives different player groups, beyond just age or location. By understanding their motivations and frustrations, we can craft more personalized and engaging communication.

For instance, our email campaigns can be tailored to offer relevant content and promotions that fit each player’s gaming style. This level of personalization helps build a stronger connection, reduces the chances of them leaving, and turns them into loyal, active players. In the end, player segmentation isn’t just about marketing—it’s about creating a better, more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Giving players what they want is key to keeping them on your platform, and the best way to do that is by careful analysis of their behaviour. Aside from basic statistics about player status, like new, active, and churned, a good CRM system can offer more detailed parameters, like how often they play, their average bet, their average deposit, and more. This kind of information can help operators come up with strategies to improve retention rates.

Player segmentation helps operators to:

Streamline operations: First of all, segmentation saves time by allowing bulk actions and analysis of groups of players by one or more common attributes — meaning less manual work and better-optimized resources.

First of all, segmentation saves time by allowing bulk actions and analysis of groups of players by one or more common attributes — meaning less manual work and better-optimized resources. Personalize the player experience: Once you’ve pinpointed a player segment’s preferences, you can offer them content and promotional offers they’re more likely to enjoy.

Once you’ve pinpointed a player segment’s preferences, you can offer them content and promotional offers they’re more likely to enjoy. Organize marketing campaigns: Knowing players’ preferences helps operators to deliver relevant messages.

Knowing players’ preferences helps operators to deliver relevant messages. Enhance player retention: Targeted marketing leads to higher retention — personalized loyalty programs and an individualized approach to player support will give players a feeling of being taken care of.

Targeted marketing leads to higher retention — personalized loyalty programs and an individualized approach to player support will give players a feeling of being taken care of. Build trust: Identifying and protecting vulnerable players by limiting their actions, and adjusting anything that doesn’t work will help create a good reputation for your online casino.

“Segmentation is always happening, whether we realize it or not. It’s important to identify your target audience and include a clear plan in your product development strategy that considers their interests. Knowing who you’re working for makes it easier to create and improve,” notes William Sarto, PR & Marketing Specialist at CasinoRIX.

“Users can be segmented based on clear indicators: where they’re located, how much they deposit (whether they’re VIPs or regular players), and their language preferences. These factors are straightforward and need no further explanation.”

Taking an example of affiliates, CasinoRIX further comments: “As affiliates, our focus is on a personalized approach to enhance the entire player experience. We provide a Personal Manager who is available 24/7, allowing us to gather real-time feedback from customers and address their specific needs promptly. By analyzing this data, we gain better insights into potential players’ needs and can take proactive steps. We categorize our data based on inquiries, focusing on:

Bonuses

Deposit and withdrawal speed and methods

KYC (Know Your Customer) queries

A personalized approach increases a player’s lifetime value and helps establish loyal relationships.”

User segmentation is a common practice in any business that has to deal with a huge amount of user data. Grouping your users by activity, gender, age, traffic source, payment methods, language, and other parameters, will help you draw conclusions about your business and make data-driven decisions.

Let’s say you find out that you have a group of players under 35 years old that is more active when there is a unique new game out, and prefers to pay with crypto — your possible conclusion might be that you should add more innovative games for your tech-savvy audience, like esports, and send this group an email with announcement.

A new downloadable report from Slotegrator defines four types of segmentation: demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural.

See also: Yana Khaidukova: “Slotegrator has prepared several exciting surprises for iGB Live 2024”

Geographic segmentation groups players by location, demographic segmentation groups them by categories like age or gender and psychographic segmentation by beliefs and values. Behavioural segmentation, the most effective for online casinos, groups users according to their habits or actions, meaning that everything they do on an online casino platform becomes a basis for operators’ decisions.

Slotegrator’s report is available for download on the company website Slotegrator’s website. With it, anyone can learn more about how to segment players according to their status, what they bet on, when and how much they bet, why they play, and how loyal they are, and create personalized campaigns and offers to let players know that providers care about them.