Yana Khaidukova: “Slotegrator has prepared several exciting surprises for iGB Live 2024”

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, discusses the company’s presence at the upcoming iGB Live 2024 and reveals what kind of partnerships they will focus on.

Exclusive interview.- iGB Live has always been one of the most important events for Slotegrator and the 2024 edition will be no exception. Therefore, the company is preparing to bring its latest products and solutions and participate in the different workshops and proposals that will take place there, to know in detail what are the latest trends and topics within the industry and stay ahead of the curve.

To find out more about Slotegrator‘s participation at IGB Live, Focus Gaming News spoke to Yana Khaidukova, managing director, who also gave details about the kind of partnerships they are looking for and shared her view on what it takes to keep the attention of the so-called iGeneration (Generation z).

How do you feel about taking part in iGB Live 2024? What are your expectations for this year’s event?

Every year Slotegrator looks forward to iGB Live, and 2024 is no exception. This is a premier event with a vibrant atmosphere, a crucial hub for networking and showcasing the latest innovations in the igaming sector.

The dynamic environment of iGB Live provides a unique platform to connect with industry leaders, partners, and clients, enabling us to strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

We are ready to engage in insightful discussions and attend the different events and workshops on this year’s iGB Live agenda. The event is also an excellent opportunity to present Slotegrator’s latest products and solutions, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

Our team is excited to explore new business opportunities and meet with partners and clients!

Every year Slotegrator prepares something special for iGB Live. What will surprise the exhibitors this year?

This year, Slotegrator has prepared several exciting surprises for iGB Live 2024, continuing our tradition of bringing something special to the event. We are going to present the new capabilities of our turnkey online casino solution exclusively to our partners and clients at booth 12-C42.

Among the platform’s new modules are advanced market segmentation, improved risk management and anti-fraud modules, and more detailed information about players.

And for those who have been searching for something new to try, we’ll be more than happy to demonstrate our Telegram Casino.

Also, our APIgrator solution has been enriched with new games through a number of new partnerships with the industry’s leading game developers from Asia, LatAm, CIS and other regions.

What is the agenda of the event? Is there anything you’d recommend adding?

In my opinion, iGB Live 2024 has a jam-packed agenda. I’d also like to initiate more discussion on the more targeted use of AI in igaming, as well as how responsible gambling is developing in our industry and how companies are increasingly joining this movement.

What kind of partnerships are you betting on this year?

This year, Slotegrator is focusing on strategic partnerships that align with its mission to drive innovation and growth in the igaming industry.

We are particularly interested in collaborations that can enhance our technological capabilities, expand our market reach and enrich our product offering.

We are interested in developing partnerships with technology providers, AI services, game developers, payment solution providers (including cryptocurrencies), and marketing, media and affiliate networks and associations.

By focusing on these types of partnerships, we aim to enhance our offerings, stay ahead of industry trends, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. We believe that these collaborations will play a pivotal role in our continued success and the success of our partners in the ever-evolving igaming landscape.

We know that Slotegrator is a dedicated innovator. One of the key topics at iGB Live is “Innovate or Game Over? Designing the Next Generation of Casino Games.” What can you say about this in terms of online casinos? Could we say that the next generation needs a new type of online casino today? Perhaps in the form of Slotegrator’s Telegram Casino?

It’s undoubtedly true that the new generation is setting the tone for what the modern igaming industry should be. The challenge for our professionals is to understand the preferences of the young audience and hit the mark.

Telegram Casino will certainly help to promote new gaming content in the best possible way, as young players have their mobile phones at their fingertips all the time.

It is important not only to surprise them but also to provide content in a convenient format without additional complications.

What should igaming brands do to attract, motivate and retain the iGeneration (Gen Z) today?

Attracting, motivating, and retaining the iGeneration (Gen Z) requires a deep understanding of their values, preferences, and behaviour. Let’s look at some of the things igaming brands can do:

Integrate innovative new technologies: Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with smartphones and social media, making them highly tech-savvy. Offering innovative and immersive gaming experiences that leverage new technologies will capture their interest and keep them engaged. Focus on the mobile format: Gen Z prefers mobile devices for almost all activities, including gaming. iGaming products should be fully optimized for mobile use, with intuitive interfaces and seamless performance. This includes fast loading times, easy navigation, and mobile-specific features that enhance the gaming experience. Prioritize personalization: Using data analytics to understand the new generation’s preferences and behaviour allows you to offer tailored content, game recommendations, and promotions. This personalized approach makes the gaming experience more relevant and enjoyable for them. Focus on social interaction: Gen Z values social connections and enjoys interactive experiences. Integrating social features such as multiplayer games, chat functions, and social media sharing options can enhance their gaming experience. Emphasize transparency and trust: This generation values transparency and ethical behaviour (as well as ESG values). Ensure that your iGaming product is secure and user privacy is protected – this is essential for retaining Gen Z players. Provide competitive rewards and incentives: Offering competitive rewards and recognition programs can motivate and retain Gen Z. For this generation, it’s very important to be recognized and rewarded.

It’s also important to keep an eye on what’s happening in the technology sphere and to track the trends that are most popular with the new generation of users.

What do you wish for all participants of iGB Live 2024?

I wish all of us a highly productive and inspiring event! May this gathering be a catalyst for meaningful connections, innovative ideas, and fruitful collaborations. Here’s to discovering new opportunities, gaining valuable insights, and sharing knowledge that propels the iGaming industry forward.

We look forward to welcoming all our guests at our booth, 12-C42, in Amsterdam from the 16th to the 19th of July!