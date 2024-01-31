White Hat Studios launches promotional tool with BetMGM

The tool will be exclusively available with BetMGM for a limited time.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched the promotional tool Win Spins with BetMGM. The tool will be exclusively available with BetMGM for a limited time.

The tool will allow players to continue playing until they have achieved a set number of winning spins. By guaranteeing that players will win some amount of spins, both White Hat Studios and BetMGM anticipate that the device will improve player acquisition and retention rates.

Armen Tatarevic, White Hat Studios VP gaming, said: “While the US online sportsbook sector is driven by innovations and fierce bonusing competition, the digital casino market is trailing behind its ‘older brother’. By introducing Win Spins, we are modernising the way in which players receive promotional rewards and making them far more enjoyable. We’re excited to have launched Win Spins initially with BetMGM and we have seen fantastic player engagement from the initial campaigns.”

Last year, White Hat Studios signed a partnership with the operator PokerStars. Its slot content, including Peaky Blinders, Masters of Atlantis, and Almighty Buffalo Megaways, is available to PokerStars’ users in the US states of Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

