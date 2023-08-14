White Hat Studios launches in West Virginia

The market entry means the company is now active in every regulated US state.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched its content in West Virginia. The latest market entry means the company is now active in every regulated US state.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be entering West Virginia and further expanding our impressive reach within the US. This latest market entry means we are now active in every regulated state, a remarkable feat and we are proud of our dedicated and talented team for making it happen.

“White Hat Studios represents quality, whether that is through the record-breaking rate at which we have entered the US, the gaming experiences we provide, or the numerous awards that recognise our consistent achievements.”

White Hat Studios has signed a deal with operator Kindred Group, expanding its reach in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. White Hat Studios’ titles, including Almighty Buffalo Megaways will be made available on Unibet along with the Jackpot Royale jackpot system and a range of table games.

The firm also launched its games in the US state of Connecticut following licence approval. Players in the state can access games including Ted and The Goonies, with Peaky Blinders to come.

West Virginia sports betting handle drops to $28m in June

The West Virginia Lottery reported that people in West Virginia wagered $28m on sports in June. The figure was down 12 per cent compared to May’s handle and also 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Some $25m was bet online, while retail sportsbooks took $3m in wagers.

Revenue for West Virginia sportsbooks was $2.6m, down 25.4 per cent from May. The hold fell from 10.8 per cent the previous month to 9.3 per cent. The state, which has a 10 per cent tax rate, took $261,000 in taxes in June, down from $294,361 in May.