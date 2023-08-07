White Hat Studios signs deal with Kindred in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The firm’s titles, including Almighty Buffalo Megaways, will be available on the Unibet platform.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has signed a deal with operator Kindred Group, expanding its reach in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. White Hat Studios’ titles, including Almighty Buffalo Megaways will be made available on Unibet along with the Jackpot Royale jackpot system and a range of table games.

Kindred launched its proprietary tech platform in Pennsylvania in July, following its introduction in New Jersey in May. The Unibet Casino and Sportsbook apps now run on the platform.

Daniel Lechner, VP of sales & marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Kindred Group. Its prominent market position in various jurisdictions around the world makes it a key player across the gaming sector and specifically within the rapidly expanding US market.”

Miranda McPhail, product VP at Kindred Group, added: “Having recently launched our Kindred Platform in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we now have the technology and tools to allow us to expand our partnerships and be laser focussed on our content.

“Delivering players the most entertaining and varied portfolio of titles is key to our expansion plans in the US and partnering with White Hat Studios will deliver on this. We are excited to be welcoming White Hat Studios onto Unibet across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

White Hat Studios has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates the BetRivers Online, SugarHouse Online Casino New Jersey, and SugarHouse Online Casino Pennsylvania. In May, the firm launched its games in the US state of Connecticut.