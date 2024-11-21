Gamzix’s Gary the Goose: the unexpected power of mascots in B2B marketing

The company reflects on the introduction of its mascot as a key figure in the brand strategy.

Press release.- Gary the Goose, Gamzix’s quirky and endearing mascot, has taken a leap from digital screens to the real world. Initially a fun character on LinkedIn, Gary was brought to life as the official mascot at SiGMA Europe in Malta. While mascots are typically associated with B2C marketing, Gamzix has taken an innovative approach by introducing Gary into the B2B space. The result? A mascot with an unforgettable presence and a compelling story, capturing the hearts of many along the way.

Why choose a Mascot? The importance of Gary the Goose in Gamzix’s brand strategy

In today’s competitive business environment, mascots are a valuable tool for creating a strong and relatable brand identity. As a leading provider of full-cycle slot games, Gamzix recognizes the importance of connecting with its audience on a deeper level. Gary the Goose embodies the brand’s values of creativity, warmth, and accessibility, bringing a playful energy to the often formal B2B sector. His lively and charming personality strengthens ties with casino partners, ensuring that Gamzix leaves a lasting impression within the iGaming industry.

The concept behind Gary was carefully developed to reflect the core essence of Gamzix. After considering several ideas, the team decided on a quirky goose wearing pixelated black sunglasses—a fun yet purposeful character that represents Gamzix’s forward-thinking mindset and determination to create a prosperous future.

Gary had already become a fan favorite, making regular appearances in our LinkedIn content and even being featured on merchandise at previous conferences. However, the growing demand for a physical appearance couldn’t be ignored. Attendees kept asking, “Where is Gary? We want to meet him!” So, Gamzix decided to give its partners the exclusive opportunity to meet Gary in person at SiGMA Europe in Malta.

Gary the Goose’s first appearance at SiGMA Europe

At SiGMA Europe in Malta, Gary the Goose made his much-anticipated debut, taking center stage at the Gamzix booth. He interacted with visitors, handed out Gamzix-branded Nike sneakers, posed for photos, and highlighted the company’s commitment to creating memorable and engaging experiences.

Gary’s infectious energy attracted large crowds, prompting increased social media activity and expanding the brand’s visibility. His presence also created new business opportunities and helped move negotiations forward with both current and prospective partners.

The influence of mascots in digital marketing and social media

Mascots have a unique ability to breathe life into a brand’s image, especially in digital marketing. Gary has been featured in various marketing campaigns, game announcements, and social media posts. From wearing a festive tailcoat with a glass of sparkling wine for good luck, to appearing in various other themed outfits, Gary has allowed Gamzix to engage with its audience in an approachable and fun way. His lovable imperfections, such as his comical potbelly, make him all the more relatable and human-like.

A long-term vision for brand loyalty and recognition

Mascots are an invaluable asset when it comes to boosting brand recognition, both online and offline. Gamzix plans to continue leveraging Gary the Goose as part of its strategy to solidify its brand identity and cultivate long-term relationships with partners. His balance of playful charm and professional demeanour perfectly represents the Gamzix brand, building trust and loyalty through both digital and in-person interactions.

According to Olga Ashykhmina, Gamzix’s Digital Marketing Lead, “Research suggests that mascots can enhance brand recognition by as much as 30 per cent. Through Gary, we are redefining B2B branding, showing that creativity and a personal touch can turn professional relationships into engaging, meaningful connections.”

Gary the Goose is more than just a fun character; he represents a symbol of trust and recognition. His endearing personality and impressive charm have made him a well-known figure, and everyone now wants to engage with him. Through Gary, Gamzix is blending creativity with professionalism, making lasting impressions in the world of B2B marketing.