Allwyn names Elena Chambers as group chief transformation officer

Chambers will oversee large-scale transformation projects across Allwyn’s international portfolio.

Switzerland.- Allwyn has named Elena Chambers as group chief transformation and corporate development officer. She will helm large-scale transformation projects for Allwyn’s international portfolio, which includes Lotteries Austria, SAZKA in the Czech Republic, OPAP in Greece, Lotto Italia, and now the UK National Lottery.

Chambers will lead group-wide strategic planning, oversight and organisational change. She previously served as director of strategy and transformation at Virgin Media O2, leading its revamp of channel strategies to improve commercial performance. She also served as chief operations officer of 888 Holdings (now Evoke Plc), overseeing its integration of William Hill’s retail assets.

Allwyn Group CEO Robert Chvátal said: “We are delighted to welcome Elena as Group Chief Transformation and Corporate Development Officer as we continue to develop the growing Allwyn brand and business.

“Elena is a dynamic and proven business leader, with an exceptional track record of delivering business-wide change. Her expertise in growing and optimising global businesses will be indispensable as we strive to make lotteries even more entertaining and enhance the positive impact they can have on society.”

Elena Chambers

Chambers said: “Allwyn is a truly exciting and dynamic company with a mission to transform the impact of lotteries and casual gaming. The business has a strong commitment to enhancing its social impact and delivering strategic growth underpinned by core foundational values. I look forward to working with the team in this exciting new chapter for the business to help deliver even better lotteries and games, and I’m delighted to have been appointed.”

It’s been reported in the UK that Allwyn has faced delays in implementing the tech upgrades for the UK National Lottery that it pledged to make when it won the ten-year licence from the Gambling Commission. The Czech gambling giant took over from Camelot on February 1, but has reportedly missed several deadlines for the revamp.

According to The Telegraph, sources with knowledge of the matter say that Allywn is now aiming to meet the deadline of February 2025 but that this could be put back to the summer or even later. The tech upgrades are apparently proving to be a challenge, with one person likening the process to “trying to stick a Microsoft system on top of an Apple computer”. Allwyn’s board was expected to meet last week to decide when to transition to the new system.

Meanwhile, the international division’s head office has moved from the Czech capital of Prague to Switzerland under the new legal name of Allwyn International AG.