Wind Creek Hospitality to acquire Birmingham Racecourse and Casino in Alabama

The sale is expected to be finalised by early 2025.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality has announced an agreement to acquire the Birmingham Racecourse in Alabama. The group said it would transform the venue into a “premier entertainment destination in the Southeast” It intends to continue to offer parimutuel and historical horse racing games.

Lewis Benefield, president of the Birmingham Racecourse and VictoryLand, said: “For over 30 years, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our customers and employees, while generating significant tax revenue for the state of Alabama and local charities. We have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the State of Alabama and to local schools, hospitals, charities and other organisations that need financial support.”

Benefield said the McGregor family had sought to enhance the gaming and entertainment options at the Birmingham Racecourse, but legislative hurdles had presented challenges.

“The people of Birmingham desire the same types of entertainment offered at other facilities in and around Alabama. Unfortunately, differing state laws and enforcement actions regarding gaming have limited our ability to compete effectively. The McGregor family will now focus their efforts on VictoryLand in Macon County and advocate for unified gaming legislation in Alabama which would capture much-needed revenue for the people of Alabama.”

Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality, said: “We are excited to bring the Birmingham Racecourse into the Wind Creek family The McGregor family built and has operated the Birmingham Racecourse and Casino for decades. Over those years, it became clear to us that we share many of the same goals — providing great entertainment, attracting tourism and creating economic growth In Alabama. We are really looking forward to welcoming their employees and to moving forward together.”

Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, said the tribe has already been heavily involved in the Birmingham area, supporting organisations like the Birmingham Promise, Birmingham Zoo and many others. She said Wind Creek will make this facility a major economic force for the area by creating more jobs, taxes and support for the local community.

“Birmingham is one of the most vibrant cities in America, and we feel very fortunate that this acquisition will allow us to increase the investment and deepen the relationships that we already have in Birmingham,” she said. “When it comes to attracting tourism, this is an incredibly important area of the state. We are committed to building on the success of both the Birmingham Racecourse and Casino and our Wind Creek brand by ensuring that this property will keep tourist dollars here at home and provide jobs that support Alabama families.“

Bryan added, “As the leader of our Tribe, I am deeply grateful to the expertise and leadership of Arthur Mothershed, a member of our Tribal Council and Wind Creek’s VP of Business Development, in representing the interests of our Tribe and our gaming business in this important acquisition and new venture.”