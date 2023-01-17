What 13aff affiliate program offers | Online Casino

Meet 13Aff (13aff.com), which is an affiliate program. The 13Aff program has its own online casino brands, which make the core of its business activity.

Press release-. The excitement and profitability of the cooperation with 13Aff consist of the amazing characteristics of their affiliate program, which can be tuned to your preferences after you register. That process is simple and only consists of a few transparent steps: fulfilling the sign-up form, waiting for approval, receiving access to your personal account, and starting earning. By the way, the remuneration that people and companies get with the 13Aff program can be withdrawn using regular fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, on a bank account, online wallets, via money transfer systems, and crypto-wallets.

The 13Aff program actively develops, being a part of various industry events, partnering with gaming providers, and launching enthralling events in its core casino brands. You can read about the news on the website’s blog of the program at this address: https://13aff.com/blog/.

13AFF offers:

• CPA and hybrid deals, which make a basis for flexible individual programs

• Up to 50 RevShare

• No negative carryover

• An opportunity of becoming a sub-affiliate by bringing in new partners to receive 5% of the NGR of the partner’s players

• Powerful high-tech tools to monitor stats, see performance results and control the workflow through a dashboard

• Transparent and prompt payments within every affiliate program

• A professional team, which has been working on the market for many years

• 2 stable casino brands.

As for the latter — a bit more below

SpinsBro

Until the last year, the only core online casino brand in the 13Aff program was CosmicSlot casino (https://cosmicslot.com). Since late 2022 and further on, the program runs another one, called SpinsBro (https://spinsbro.com/).

SpinsBro is a gaming venue, which is designed with images of brazen bros, who act here as mascots and protagonists. They symbolize living to the fullest, ease, activity, and fun. The gaming club’s main features are such:

• 90 gaming providers

• Over 7,000 games of various kinds

• 15 available currencies (fiat and cryptos), and the number is growing

• 70+ payment methods (country-dependent)

• 15 supported interface languages

• Curacao license

• Broad bonus and VIP systems, including cashback and regular promos.

The opportunities of this casino and its sister casino CosmicSlot have significantly overcome in their vastness the offers of most other online casinos in Europe and the entire world. Thus, their attractiveness is the main reason why players choose these casinos to spend their time and money on them.