West Virginia sports betting handle reaches $61m in March

West Virginian sports betting revenue rose 70.7 per cent to $3.3m.

US.- West Virginia’s sports betting handle reached $61m in March, a 24.8 per cent increase from February. Mobile sports betting generated $49.9m, an increase of 21.2 per cent from $41.2m in February.

Meanwhile, revenue increased 70.7 per cent, from $1.9m in February to $3.3 in March. Taxes rose by the same percentage, from $166,175 in February to $283,584 in March.

As for igaming, the handle in March was $285.3m, an increase of 28.4 per cent from February. Revenue increased 29.1 per cent to $10.3m.

West Virginia Senate approves bill on satellite casinos

Last month, the West Virginia Senate approved senator Eric Nelson’s Senate Bill 100, which allows each of the five commercial casinos in West Virginia to extend their gaming licence to a smaller satellite casino. The Senate passed the bill with 23 votes to 10.

However, despite the Senate approval, SB 100 is still a long way from coming into effect. The next stop is the House, then it would need county commission approval and approval from the state Lottery. Finally, it would go to residents in a referendum. The statute has not yet been assigned to a House committee for initial review.

See also: Wizard Games launches in West Virginia with BetMGM