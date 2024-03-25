Hacksaw Gaming launches in West Virginia with BetMGM partnership

The provider plans to continue its expansion in the US.

US.- The mobile games provider Hacksaw Gaming has launched in the US state of West Virginia with BetMGM partnership. The first content launch includes Joker Bombs and Outlaws.

Hacksaw Gaming received its first licence in North America from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) in May 2022. It plans to expand with BetMGM to New Jersey in the coming months.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “Joining BetMGM on the mission to put Hacksaw Gaming on the map has been an exhilarating experience. We are making excellent progress.”