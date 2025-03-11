Georgia won’t see legal sports betting in 2025

Sports betting legislation has failed to pass before the end of the legislative session.

US.- The Georgia House has completed its session with no vote on sports betting, ending chances of legalisation until at least 2026. HB 686 and HR 450 had been approved by the Rules Committee for possible floor votes but neither was called in the final session.

Last week, Georgia Senate Resolution 131 (SR 131), which proposed a statewide referendum on the legalisation of sports betting, failed to pass the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. Proposed by Brandon Beach, Billy Hickman, Lee Anderson and Carden Summers, the measure would have allowed a referendum in November that could have led to the legalisation of online sports betting and casino gambling.

It would have allowed eight casino gaming licences and one skin per licence. A 20 per cent tax rate on gross income was proposed. Last year, lawmakers in Georgia failed to reach a consensus on how to allocate tax revenues generated by online sports betting.