Weebet and Betby join forces to strenghthen forces in Brazil

Through the Betby sportsbook solution, Weebet will offer customisable odds, trading for local niche sports, and advanced algorithms to enhance risk management.

Press release.- Weebet, an igaming platform in Brazil, has partnered with Betby. This collaboration aims to enhance the Brazilian bettors’ experience through Weebet’s cutting-edge initiatives in the national market.

Betby stands out for its state-of-the-art sportsbook solution and services, which comprise a highly customisable intuitive interface, award-winning AI-based sportsbook tools, a proprietary esports feed, and a broad content portfolio for real sports based on official data.

The strategic alliance between the two companies aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the highly promising regulated Brazilian market. Through the Betby sportsbook solution, Weebet will offer specific services such as customisable odds, trading for local niche sports, and advanced algorithms to enhance risk management. These services are designed to elevate the betting experience for players and improve the operational efficiency of bookmakers.

Lenildo Nogueira, Weebet’s CEO, commented: “We are thrilled with the partnership with Betby, as sports betting has always been very strong in Brazil! The innovative solutions offered by Betby will perfectly complement the platform we provide to our operators, allowing us to deliver an unparalleled experience to bettors. This collaboration reaffirms our constant pursuit of innovation and our commitment to the highest quality of services offered by Weebet.”

Meanwhile, Chris Nikolopoulos, CCO for Betby, added: “We are excited to work together with Weebet, which like us strives for product excellence and innovation in the igaming landscape. I am positive that our advanced sportsbook solutions will not only enhance the betting experience for players but also provide the means for local bookmakers to differentiate themselves from the competition.”