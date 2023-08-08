WeAreGame reaches new heights at SiGMA Asia

The company team joined 12,000 delegates at the SMX Convention Center, in Manila, the Philippines.

Press release.- WeAreGame had a fantastic time at the recent SiGMA Asia event, one of the world’s biggest and best iGaming extravaganzas.

SiGMA events are always a fantastic experience, and SiGMA Asia was no exception. The WeAreGame team joined 12,000 delegates at the SMX Convention Center, in Manila, the Philippines, on 19 – 22 July. And what an outstanding occasion it turned out to be!

Fully supported and endorsed by PAGCOR, the action-packed schedule had something for everyone, from C-Level golf and a charity auction to industry-leading speakers, exhibits, red-carpet dinners, MMA entertainment, and even a late-night party until 5 am (for those who need little sleep to stay on top of their game!). There was even the SiGMA Pitch showcase for talented startups and the Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS) 100 Spartans for leading iGaming affiliates.

The talented WeAreGame team included Surya Maneesh – Head of Marketing, Oz Mustafa – Head of Lottery, Dave Hickey – Head of Commercial, Sports & Services, Will Booth – Head of Fantasy, Slobodan Georgijevski – Head Of Sales, Boriana Komitska – Head of Account Management, Joe Adair – Sports Product Owner, and Andrea Giuliani – Head of Business Development.

A considerable buzz surrounded the spectacular event, expertly put together by everyone at SiGMA. The entire team thoroughly enjoyed every moment and had ample opportunities to make new friends and connect with other industry leaders from across all areas in iGaming. For some of the team, it was their first chance to visit the beautiful city of Manila, explore the vibrant iGaming market in Asia, and experience the charm of the exotic location.

Surya Maneesh, Head of Marketing, said, “Everyone at WeAreGame would like to thank the SiGMA team for organising such an incredible event. We made meaningful new connections in the Asian iGaming community and had an absolute blast throughout the event. Special thanks to Eman Pulis, Zakaria El Maaroufi, Marieke Janssen, Emily Micallef, and the SiGMA team for their hard work and dedication in making this event a resounding success. We can’t wait for SiGMA Europe!”

After such a resounding success, the WeAreGame team are looking forward to another epic offering at SiGMA Europe, when they’ll be flying into Malta, on 13 – 17 November 2023, for what is sure to be another winner for SiGMA in the heart of Europe’s iGaming community.

