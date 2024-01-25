Wazdan signs deal with Hard Rock Digital in New Jersey

Players will have access to Wazdan titles through Hard Rock Bet.

US.- Games provider Wazdan has signed a partnership with Hard Rock Digital and its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. Players will have access to Wazdan titles such as Magic Stars 3, Burning Sun and Sizzling Eggs. Hard Rock Digital launched its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey in August 2023.

Izabela Slodkowska-Popiel, head of account management for North America and Latin America at Wazdan, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand as impressive as Hard Rock and deliver some of our top-performing content to its customer base. Our partnership with Light & Wonder has driven us to new heights across North America, and we’re confident that this will be another exciting expansion for us.”

Grant Williams, senior vice president of casino at Hard Rock Digital added: “We’re excited to be adding Wazdan’s popular games to our highly-rated Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. With hundreds of gaming options and engaging promotions like our $1 Million-in-prizes Winterfest, Hard Rock Bet is entertaining our players like no one else can.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $522.2m in December

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) has reported on the state’s gaming revenue results for December and the full year 2023. Overall, New Jersey’s total gaming revenue registered $522.2m in December, up 14.8 per cent from 2022, while total gaming revenue for 2023 was $5.78bn, up 10.9 per cent.

In December, casino revenue registered $232.4m, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year. Online gaming revenue posted $180.3m, up from December 2022’s $151.5m. Its full-year figure was up from $1.66bn to $1.92bn.