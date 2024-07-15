Wazdan signs deal with Fitzdares in Canada

The game provider’s portfolio will be available to Fitzdares players through Light and Wonder’s aggregation solution.

Canada.- Game provider Wazdan has signed a deal with Fitzdares in Canada. The partnership will see Wazdan’s portfolio made available to Fitzdares players through Light and Wonder’s aggregation solution. Some games available will be Mighty Wild: Panther Grand Gold Edition, Mighty Fish: Blue Marlin, and 25 Coins.

See also: ODDSworks receives Ontario igaming licence

Radka Bacheva, head of sales at Wazdan, said: “With our eyes firmly on North American expansion, our partnership with Fitzdares is a significant occasion for Wazdan as we continue to bring innovative experiences to more players than ever before. Wazdan and Fitzdares have shared a vision for delivering fresh content that puts users at heart, and we do not doubt that our games will be well received by slot enthusiasts.”

In March, Wazdan introduced its portfolio to the provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec through Light & Wonder’s aggregation platform, marking its launch in the Canadian province.

Earlier this year, Wazdan signed a partnership with Neo.bet in Ontario. An initial selection of Wazdan’s 20 game titles has gone live, including Mighty Wild: Panther, Book of Faith, Power of Gods: Egypt and 20 Coins.