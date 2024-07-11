ODDSworks receives Ontario igaming licence

The company is currently live with Loto-Québec.

Canada.- ODDSWorks has received an igaming licence from iGaming Ontario, the subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The company is live with Loto Québec and operating in four US states: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It is preparing compliance documents for the British Columbia Lottery Corp. and expects to go live later in 2024.

Kunal Mishra, chief operations officer and chief strategy officer, said: “This is another momentous growth opportunity for ODDSworks in Canada. We are really excited that licensed operators in Ontario will have full access to ODDSworks’ portfolio of games. We are also confident that online players in Ontario will absolutely love the quality, variety, and innovation from ODDSworks.”