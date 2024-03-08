Wazdan launches content via Loto-Québec

The game provider has introduced its titles through Light & Wonder’s aggregation platform.

Canada.- Game provider Wazdan has introduced its portfolio to the provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec through Light & Wonder’s aggregation platform, marking its launch in the Canadian province.

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan said: “With our sights firmly set on North American expansion, our market entry in Québec is a momentous occasion for Wazdan as we continue to bring innovative experiences to more players than ever before. Wazdan and Loto-Québec have a shared vision for delivering fresh content that puts users at the heart and we have no doubt our games will be received with tremendous success by their players.”

François Hardy, product and innovation director at Loto-Québec added: “As the sole iGaming operator in Québec, we pride ourselves on offering titles that truly add value to our platform. We are happy to bring Wazdan’s games to our players.”

In January, Light & Wonder announced that the company would provide video lottery terminals (VLTs) to Loto-Québec. It will deliver Kascada Dual Screen gaming machines to be placed in various locations in summer.