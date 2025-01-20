Danish gambling regulator launches new certification rules

Spillemyndigheden will require game suppliers to file separate regulatory compliance documents.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced a change in certification requirements for game suppliers. By mid-year, suppliers will need to make their own annual regulatory compliance submissions rather than have operators file reports on their games.

B2C operators that also make their own games will need to comply with the new rules by submitting separate reports for each activity. When licence holders submit reports, they must select the category ‘Certification – Licence Holder’ on the regulator’s website. Suppliers must select the category ‘Certification – Game Supplier’.

Spillemyndigheden says the change is intended to provide more clarity for stakeholders by giving operators and suppliers independent responsibilities. The new process has gone live, but suppliers have been given a six-month transition period until July to adjust. From July 1, it will be obligatory for suppliers to make the new separate submissions.

Spillemyndigheden Newsletter 58 details seven types of certifications. All documents must be submitted annually with the exception of the requirements for vulnerability scaling, which must be submitted by licence holders and game suppliers every three months.

New Danish bingo licences go live

Meanwhile, Spillemyndigheden’s new Danish land-based bingo licences have come into effect after it opened submissions in November. Licences last for five years.

Danish gambling revenue totalled DKK533m (€74m) in September. That’s a drop of 2.8 per cent year-on-year and 3.2 per cent sequentially after a rise in GGR in August.

Online gaming was again the largest source of revenue, generating DKK288m, a rise of 12.1 per cent year-on-year but down from DKK299m in August. Slot machines generated 77.1 per cent of online gaming revenue while blackjack and roulette generated for 6.7 per cent, poker 3.6 per cent, bingo 3.1 per cent and other games 2.7 per cent.