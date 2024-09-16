Washington’s Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel partners with Quick Custom Intelligence

Software deployment has been completed and training will begin soon.

US.- Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, in Washington, has partnered with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI). The firms announced that the software deployment has been completed and training will begin soon.

Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation. It is located in Rochester, Washington, and its gaming floor features slots, table games, bingo, and a sportsbook.

JaNessa Bumgarner, CEO of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, said: “We at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer, and we believe it will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the level of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests.

“With QCI’s innovative solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Washington market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “At QCI, we value partnerships that are built on mutual respect, shared vision, and commitment. Our collaboration with Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is the epitome of such a relationship. We’ve been deeply impressed by the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel team, their passion for excellence, and their unwavering dedication to enhancing guest experiences. I’m proud and excited about the journey ahead and confident that together, we’ll set new standards in the Washington market.”

Angel of the Winds Casino partners with University of Washington Athletics

The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and its Angel of the Winds Casino Resort announced a multi-year partnership with University of Washington (UW) Athletics. The venue will become the official casino resort partner statewide for the Huskies.

Washington’s Angel of the Winds Casino Resort will secure marketing and promotional rights across the University of Washington’s athletic programmes. This includes high-visibility branding at Husky Stadium, Alaska Airlines Arena and other athletic facilities. It also includes presence during game broadcasts and various digital platforms.