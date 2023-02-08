Washington DC sports betting handle decreases in December

Washington DC’s sports betting handle reached $18.7m in the last month of 2022.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $18.7m in December 2022. That’s 12.6 per cent lower than $21.4m in November and 3.1 per cent behind the $19.3m wagered in December 2021.

Revenue was $2.4m, down 7.7 per cent from the $2.6m posted in the previous month, but up 71 per cent year-on-year. There are six operators active in the DC market. Generating $932,749 in revenue from $6.4m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot. Gambet, operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, had a $6.4m handle, generating $796,140 in revenue.

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which runs a retail sportsbook at Major League Soccer team DC United’s Audi Field, recorded $366,528 in revenue and a $1.6m handle. BetMGM, which operates via a partnership with the MLB team, the Washington Nationals, posted $261,835 in revenue and a $4m handle.

Grand Central Bar, which offers sports betting with Elys Game Technology, registered $52,923 in revenue from $397,800 in bets. Cloakbook, a joint venture between Cloakroom DC and Elys that launched in DC in December, took $1,644 in bets and posted $452 in revenue.