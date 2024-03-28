WA.Technology wins ‘Leopard Award’ as the most attractive exhibition stand at BiG Africa Summit

WA.Technology plans to continue its pursuit of excellence in the igaming industry.

The Leopard Award category is awarded to the exhibitor with the most visually attractive and impressive exhibition stand.

Press release.- WA.Technology is thrilled to announce it has taken home the ‘Leopard Award’ at the 2024 BiG 5 Awards gala dinner held on 26 March in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Leopard Award category is awarded to the exhibitor with the most visually attractive and impressive exhibition stand. Participants were encouraged to showcase their creativity and innovative designs to win this prestigious award.

Laura Festen, director of casino operations at WA.Technology, and Hayley Joseph, director of operations Africa at WA.Technology, were also runner ups for two Women in Gaming Awards categories: Rising Star in Leadership and Innovation Queen of Africa.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology expressed his gratitude for the recognition, commenting: “WA.Technology will be present with exhibition stands at 11 events this year, which is a huge commitment for us.

“Receiving the Leopard Award at the 10th Annual BiG Africa Summit 2024 is a proud moment for our team. The achievement in this category reflects the combined efforts of our entire team to enhance our brand’s perception and awareness at events worldwide.”

WA.Technology stated it plans to continue its pursuit of excellence in the igaming industry, offering intelligent solutions and services that cater to the diverse needs of its global clients. The company is continually developing upgraded technologies, including the AI-driven WA.Platform and the African-specific WA.Africa omnichannel platform, offering universal customisation for client profit and player satisfaction.