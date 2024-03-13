WA.Technology unveils next-gen igaming solutions at BiG Africa Summit 2024

WA.Technology is delighted to announce its participation at the upcoming BiG Africa Summit, 25-27 March 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Press release.- WA.Technology will showcase its full spectrum of B2B igaming solutions, including its specialist African iGaming omnichannel platform, WA.Africa, at Stand 1016.

Marking a decade of excellence in Africa, the BiG – Betting & iGaming – Africa Summit is an enjoyable networking and learning opportunity to explore the expanding igaming market across the continent.

The action-packed summit will be held at the luxurious Emperors Palace Hotel; the agenda provides a platform for professionals to discover new technologies and enjoy the entertainment, including the opening night BiG Fight.

This year, WA.Technology will highlight its advanced WA.Africa omnichannel platform solution, tailored per client, per market to meet the diverse needs of Africa.

Designed to deliver a superior gaming experience while addressing the unique opportunities in Africa, the cohesive solution establishes successful results by combining mobile, retail, and online gaming, enhanced with AI-driven gamification and customisation.

WA.Africa has teamed up with NE Group, renowned specialists in the African igaming sector, to form a collaborative venture. NE Group is well-established across the continent, bringing a wealth of experience in developing platforms tailored specifically for the African audience.

WA.Africa’s dynamic and intelligent features increase player acquisition, engagement and retention through unique tool combinations, including:

Real-time performance tracking engine.

Retail and online functions applied to land-based operations.

Mobile-first responsive design.

Data-driven BI reporting and dashboard tools.

Certified live feed and odds feed integration.

Intelligent and flexible PAM.

Reactive CMS and CRM capabilities.

Auto and manual bonus management system.

Risk and trading management through Sportradar MTS

Wide range of adaptable betting features.

Automated KYC, fraud, and responsible gaming.

Multi-affiliate system.

Visitors to Stand 1016 will have the opportunity to experience WA.Technology’s latest developments first-hand. WA.Technology’s experts will be available to discuss how they can help operators maximise their reach within Africa with their WA.Africa market specialists.

Particular emphasis will be on the adaptability of WA.Technology’s bespoke solutions to meet the specific needs of African operators, ensuring a seamless and enriching gaming experience.

Visitors can also explore the upgrades made to the WA.Platform, which offers a more captivating and beneficial experience thanks to substantial new developments. Featured at ICE London 2024, the WA.Platform casino AI is designed to adapt to specific user actions; it boasts a state-of-the-art content management system and broad customisation for local preferences.

Top-level support for operations, sophisticated analytics, a multifunctional dashboard, intuitive website editing tools, strengthened security measures, and a modern aesthetic contribute to WA.Platform’s appeal.

WA.Technology’s best-selling verticals WA.Sports and WA.Casino are set to captivate attendees at the event. For African sports lovers, WA.Sports stands out with its vast array of betting options for over 500,000 pre-match and 360,000 live global sports events, enriched by features such as live betting, cash-out options, and marketing tailored for African audiences. Simultaneously, WA.Casino is an all-encompassing casino solution for custom-made creations, offering access to more than 6,800 games from over 70 leading providers via a single API integration. Together, they deliver superior customisation, swift deployment, and extensive support services, promising exceptional satisfaction and experiences for clients and players.

WA.Technology will also share the latest news and developments from its other popular verticals, WA.Fantasy, WA.Lottery, and WA.Poker that gained attention at ICE London 2024 and SBC Summit Rio with engaging fantasy and lottery prize giveaways and a unique poker tournament.

All three verticals have recently been improved with next-level capabilities, performance, and game range developments. Visitors to the company’s stand can discover exciting new fantasy and lottery games and learn more about the recent impressive upgrades.

For more information about WA.Technology’s full spectrum of iGaming solutions meet the team at BiG Africa Summit stand 1016. Discover how WA.Technology’s WA.Africa can drive success for your business; let’s explore the future of iGaming in Africa together.