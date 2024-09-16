WA. Technology to unveil its latest technology designed for Brazil-facing operators at SBC Summit

The company will showcase its WA.Affiliates and WA.Fantasy solutions at stand C155, Feira Internacional de Lisboa.

Press release.- B2B iGaming solutions provider WA.Technology will showcase its latest technology designed for Brazil-facing operators at the SBC Summit in Lisbon. According to the company, “WA.Technology is already recognised as one of Brazil’s most sought-after B2B solutions providers, having partnered with many of Brazil’s leading operators, and being at the forefront of developing some of the country’s most popular sportsbooks and online casinos.”

Following an extensive R&D process, the solutions provider said it is ready to unveil its latest innovations, “designed specifically for those looking to become the best in Brazil once it regulates”.

With multiple offices and teams already established in Brazil, WA.Technology is using its team’s 20+ years of experience to develop its WA.Affiliates platform, which promises to help operators optimise performance and revolutionise their approach to player-focused marketing.

Featuring affiliate tracking features, performance tracking software, and the option to introduce gamification, WA.Affiliates represents “an unparalleled acquisition tool for operators to reach new audiences and drive traffic back to their websites”, stated the firm. Partners can now integrate the provider’s newly upgraded affiliate product directly into their online casino or sportsbook via a seamless integration.

The regulated market in Brazil is expected to launch on January 1, 2025. With a population of more than 215 million, industry analysts have predicted that Brazil’s sports betting market could surpass $2.3bn in gross win for 2025.

In addition, WA.Technology will also showcase its new Fantasy Sports and the US-inspired Pick’Em Player Props offering, which will soon be made available to operators entering the Brazilian market. Designed for players to unleash their sporting expertise across Daily Fantasy Sports and Free-to-Play predictor games, both represent a tried-and-tested acquisition tool for sportsbooks and casinos to boost engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities.

Phyllyp Sedicias, country director of Brazil, said: “It would be an understatement to say that the regulation of the Brazilian market presents a huge opportunity for the gambling industry. We are one of the few international providers to have local teams and offices on the ground in Brazil to service our partners. We have local knowledge of different markets across the country – we understand what our partners want and also what players enjoy.

“Everything we’re about to showcase is designed to make our partners the best on the market, and we can’t wait to showcase our expertise at the upcoming SBC Summit. With these new solutions, we have placed a heavy focus on both customisation and localisation as we believe this is essential if you want to succeed in a market as competitive as Brazil.”