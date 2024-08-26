WA.Technology ready to take regulated operators live in Brazil

WA.Technology has established itself as a platform provider with in-depth expertise in operating across LatAm, Brazil, Africa and beyond.

The company said it has become Brazil’s most sought-after platform provider.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced that it is now fully certified and ready to take regulated operators live in Brazil, pending its operator partners’ own regulatory approval.

The company is already recognised as one of Brazil’s most-sought after platform providers, having partnered with many of Brazil’s leading operators, as well as being at the forefront of developing some of the country’s most popular sportsbooks and online casinos.

The company offers its partners a full spectrum of igaming solutions, covering casino, sportsbook, lottery, affiliates and fantasy sports via its WA.Platform, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Fantasy, and WA.Lottery verticals.

With 113 operators having applied for licence applications, the Brazilian regulated market is forecast to go live on 1 January 2025. The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) predicts Brazil Will reach $34bn in sports betting turnover by 2028, with an onshore gross win of $2.8bn.

Having obtained GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications, as well as working closely with Brazil’s regulatory authorities, WA.Technology already has a fully operational team established in Brazil in preparation to support its newly regulated partners’ operations.

Commenting on its readiness to support Brazil’s soon-to-be regulated operator brands, Phyllyp Sedicias at WA.Technology said: “WA.Technology has been operating in the Brazilian market for several years. We understand the market and all its nuances, and we have successfully partnered with some of Brazil’s leading operators and have been at the forefront of developing some of Brazil’s leading brands.

“Given our local expertise, we are poised to become one of the market’s most sought-after platform providers – with a reputation for excellence. We have all the necessary certifications, an established working relationship with the Brazilian authorities, and a level of local expertise no other platform provider can match.”