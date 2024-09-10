WA.Technology to unveil its latest innovations at SBC Summit

The company has announced it is ready to transform its partners’ operations and unveil its latest innovations for LatAm operators at stand C155, Feira Internacional de Lisboa.

Press release.- WA.Technology will be presenting its latest innovations across its lottery and sportsbook platforms at the SBC Summit in Lisbon later this month.

The company is known as one of Latin America’s successful B2B partners and plans to showcase several product launches designed for LatAm operators. The latest launches will focus on giving its LatAm partners an advantage in the fast-growing lottery vertical.

During the event, WA.Technology will unveil its latest WA.Lottery product at stand C155, which promises to revolutionise how online operators engage with retail lottery bettors across Latin America. WA.Technology’s partners will now be able to integrate the provider’s newly upgraded lottery product directly into their online casino or sportsbook via a seamless wallet integration.

Representing a high-performing acquisition tool for all partners, players can access more than 70 of the world’s biggest lottery formats, including weekly prizes of $100m across all LatAm and Brazilian draws.

Highly popular Lottery games from the US, such as Powerball and Megamillions, will also be available, with jackpots reaching over $1bn.

Additionally, WA.Technology will introduce its new fantasy sports and Pick’Em Play Props offering, which is being rolled out imminently to big-name operators across the Latin American market. Designed for players to unleash their sporting expertise across Daily Fantasy Sports and Free-to-Play predictor games, both represent a tried-and-tested acquisition tool for LatAm operators to boost engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities.

Axel Antillon, regional director for Latin America at WA.Technology, said: “The SBC Summit is fast approaching, and we can’t wait to showcase our portfolio of solutions to delegates at the event! At WA. Technology, our mission is to provide our operator partners with all the tools they need to scale their business within new markets.

“LatAm is quickly emerging as a major powerhouse for the gambling industry, with markets such as Brazil and Peru opening up, while Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico are all experiencing tremendous growth. Our wealth of local expertise, combined with our top-tier solutions and a reputation for excellence, mean WA.Technology is fast becoming the market’s go-to platform provider.”