WA.Technology invites guests to SBC Summit’s party “Urban Jungle”

iGaming solutions provider will host a cocktail reception on September 25.

Press release.- WA.Technology celebrates the first Lisbon-hosted SBC Summit in style with a one-of-a-kind Urban Jungle party at the enchanting Estufa Fria on Wednesday, 25 September.

Hidden within the heart of Lisbon lies a hidden gem few have discovered – the enchanting Estufa Fria. The company said that guests are invited to enter a lavish, Amazon-inspired setting and enjoy an exclusive cocktail reception amidst the natural beauty of the botanical gardens.

This century-old botanical oasis, home to tranquil strolls and natural beauty, will transform for just one evening into a sophisticated jungle-themed retreat where nature and networking can come together in perfect harmony. With limited spaces, friends are encouraged to apply for an exclusive invitation.

Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive cocktail reception and gourmet hors d’oeuvres crafted by Lisbon’s premier chefs, with special guest DJ Claptone on the decks.

Estufa Fria is renowned for its ecological diversity. The 8,000m² botanical garden, home to hundreds of plant species, lakes, caves, and waterfalls, promises one of the most memorable evening experiences of the week.

Urban Jungle by WA.Technology will transport guests away from the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse them into a world of exotic luxury, featuring multiple party zones to cater to all tastes. Whether guests are looking for the ultimate tropical vibe or quieter, tranquil areas for networking – the event’s diverse layout across lush Amazon-inspired settings will cater to everyone.

Tim Scoffham, chief executive officer at WA.Technology, said: “This is the first time that SBC Summit will be hosted in Lisbon, so what better way to celebrate than with a party in the Jungle! We know Lisbon better than just about any other iGaming solutions provider, so we wanted to offer something truly special with Wednesday evening’s biggest party.

“WA.Technology is always excited to have the opportunity to get together with our partners. Urban Jungle by WA.Technology is our way of saying thank you for supporting our growth over the last 12 months and to welcome in another fantastic year. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The invite-only event will take place on Wednesday, 25 September, from 7:30 pm. Guests will be required to apply for an invitation before 23 September to secure their place on the exclusive guest list.