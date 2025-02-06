WA.Technology to showcase Brazil leadership credentials at SBC Summit Rio 2025

WA.Technology has used two decades of experience to develop its latest round of Brazil-focused products.

Award-winning supplier already established as go-to B2B platform partner for some of Brazil’s biggest brands.

Press release.- WA.Technology will showcase its latest innovations designed for the Brazilian market at SBC Summit Rio 2025, Stand B290.

Already established as one of LatAm’s favourite B2B providers, WA.Technology has partnered with many of Brazil’s biggest brands, and it is one of the first major suppliers to have received the necessary certifications to launch in Brazil at the start of 2025.

With a local team established on the ground in Brazil and an office in Recife, WA.Technology has used two decades of experience to develop its latest round of Brazil-focused products, set to be exhibited at Stand B290.

The company’s highlight launch of 2024 and 2025, Pick‘Em Player Props, has already proven to be a standout acquisition, engagement, and retention tool for Brazil-focused operators and will be key to any operator looking to make its mark on the market.

Combining Fantasy and Sports Betting, WA.Technology’s Pick‘Em Player Props gives players a chance to put their sporting knowledge to the test by predicting individual player performances – capturing the growing popularity of player props betting as well as the Brazilian love of soccer.

Taking second centre stage will be WA.Technology’s hugely popular WA.Lottery vertical. WA.Technology’s partners can now integrate the provider’s newly upgraded lottery product directly into their online casino or sportsbook via a seamless wallet integration.

Representing another high-performing acquisition tool for all partners, players can access more than 70 of the world’s biggest lottery formats, including weekly prizes of $100m across all LatAm and Brazilian draws.

Highly popular Lottery games from the USA, such as Powerball and Megamillions, are also available, with jackpots reaching in excess of $1bn.

Commenting on WA.Technology’s plans to become a true leader in Brazil’s regulated market, Phyllyp Sedicias, WA.Technology’s country director for Brazil, said: “We’re not just talking about Brazil – we’re invested in it. With local teams and offices across Brazil and LatAm, we understand the nuances of the market and what players want. Our Pick‘Em Player Props and upgraded WA.Lottery are designed to give our partners a competitive edge.

Visit us at Stand B290 to see how we can help you become a true market leader with our unmatched experience and expertise. We have incredibly exciting plans for this year – and we can promise that with a true reputation of excellence, we’re here to be the best.”