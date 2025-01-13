Joe Adair, WA.Technology: “ICE Barcelona is an essential part of our growth strategy”

Joe Adair, partnership manager at WA.Technology, sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about the company’s strategy, innovation highlights, and localisation efforts ahead of their attendance at ICE Barcelona 2025.

Exclusive interview.- Joe Adair, partnership manager at WA.Technology, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview where he delves into the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona 2025 and shares insights on the industry’s evolving trends, such as AI and regulatory developments

What are WA.Technology’s primary objectives for participating in ICE Barcelona this year, and how does this event align with your growth strategy in the igaming industry?

WA.Technology’s primary objective for ICE Barcelona is to showcase the continued evolution of our WA.Platform. Over the last 12 months, we’ve upgraded and modernised our platform, adding a host of new features that enable us to create added value for our partners globally.

ICE is a flagship event for the gambling industry. This is the first time the event has been hosted in Barcelona, which adds an extra layer of excitement to an already fantastic event. ICE provides a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, from operators to regulators and align our solutions with the ever-changing industry demands. It is always a great platform for us to keep abreast of the latest trends and stay in tune with some of the latest technologies and developments shaping the industry.

This year, we are focused on driving growth through innovation, particularly in markets where igaming is expanding rapidly. ICE Barcelona is an essential part of our growth strategy, as it allows us to demonstrate how our platform can address the changing needs of operators, improve player engagement and increase operational efficiency.

“ICE provides a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, from operators to regulators and align our solutions with the ever-changing industry demands.” Joe Adair, partnership manager at WA.Technology.

Will WA.Technology be unveiling any new products, features, or updates at ICE Barcelona? If so, what can attendees look forward to seeing?

After teasing our ‘Pick’Em Player Props’ product at the end of last year we are now pleased to announce that this cutting-edge product will be available to the wider market at ICE Barcelona.

We are really excited about this product; Pick’Em Player Props has been designed to bring something new and innovative to the market. We are offering a fresh take on B2B Player Props products by delivering an exciting, engaging hybrid of player props and fantasy sports. It offers bettors the chance to test out their sporting prowess across a range of markets spanning an extensive number of sports.

I don’t want to give too much away but stop by stand 5N15 to see the product in action and learn how it can boost your B2B or B2C offering.

With your strong presence in emerging markets, how is WA.Technology planning to showcase its adaptability and appeal to operators targeting these regions?

WA.Technology has always been committed to understanding and addressing the unique needs of emerging markets. We understand that no two markets are the same and to truly succeed you need a customised approach – whether that be in terms of product, technology, compliance or even marketing.

Over the years, there has been a tendency for many gaming companies to offer a ‘cookie cutter’ approach to their business. They would offer the same products and solutions in every market that they operated in. But as we all know, what works in one country won’t necessarily work in another.

Even on a regional level, each individual market has its own intricacies that will ultimately adapt the way you interact with partners. At WA.Technology, we are very fortunate to have local teams based in Latin America, Africa and Brazil.

We have an office in Brazil, which gives us unmatched knowledge and expertise that has allowed us to navigate the new regulations introduced by the MF/SPA, the Brazilian regulator, while also giving us the opportunity to better understand the wants and needs of partners on the ground.

During ICE Barcelona, we will showcase how our platform is designed to be highly adaptable, scalable and customisable to meet the demands of operators in diverse regions. Whether it’s local regulatory compliance, payment preferences, or culturally relevant gaming experiences, our solutions are localised and personalised to help operators navigate these challenges effectively.

What trends in the igaming industry do you believe will dominate the conversations at ICE Barcelona, and how is WA.Technology positioning itself to address these trends?

Regulation and compliance are sure to be hot topics, especially given recent regulations pertaining to the Brazilian market earlier this month and its ‘go live’ date. Everyone will have their own experiences of the regulatory process.

We have proven that we are able to adapt quickly to changing regulatory environments by successfully completing the platform certification process in Brazil. The formalisation of the Brazilian gambling market marks a new chapter for the gaming industry, and we are so excited to be a part of that journey.

During the conference, I think that we will also see an increased focus on Artificial Intelligence. This has been a topic that has dominated the show floor for several years now.

AI has had wide-reaching impacts in other industries around the world – from e-commerce and data analysis to entertainment and marketing. But in 2025, I think this might be the year when we really see how this technology will impact the igaming industry. It’ll be interesting to see how gambling companies begin to tap into the world of AI, or whether another technology will take its place.