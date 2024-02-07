WA.Technology & Supabets forge strategic partnership to accelerate African expansion

The deal will see WA.Africa’s platform power Supabets’ expansion across 22 markets, aiming to set a new standard for the continent’s industry.

Press release.- WA.Technology is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Supabets, a premier South African operator.

This collaboration is a significant step in WA.Technology’s expansion into the African market, with Supabets set to widen its comprehensive website offering across 22 markets in the continent, placing WA.Technology as one of Africa’s leading providers of igaming solutions, technology, and content.

With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, WA.Technology and Supabets aim to bring the African igaming landscape to a new level. Supabets, renowned for its engaging sports betting, live sports, online casino, and more, brings unequalled sports betting and gaming experiences to its users.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Sandton, Gauteng in South Africa, Supabets has become a leading name, offering more than 1300 betting markets.

WA.Technology’s ambitious expansion into Africa through the launch of WA.Africa, a localised omnichannel platform that integrates mobile, retail, and online provision, all supported by a specialist African market team, made this exciting new partnership possible.

WA.Africa harnesses the continent’s vast growth potential by delivering exceptional, personalised speciality platforms explicitly tailored for Africa, benefitting from NE Group’s extensive experience and knowledge of local markets for a user and client-centric approach.

WA.Technology’s cutting-edge content, technology, and operational services will be the backbone of Supabets’ expansion as its WA.Africa platform, content, and operational services will power the brand’s sportsbook, casino, and lottery services via its online and retail operations throughout the additional 22 markets.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said, “Africa has been a pivotal part of our strategy for 2024. WA.Technology’s full spectrum of products, solutions, and services, combined with Supabets’ substantial, established footprint in South Africa, will set a new benchmark for the African igaming sector.

“We are eager to support Supabets’s journey to becoming the African market’s leading operator and service provider. This is just the beginning for WA.Africa as we set a new standard in bespoke African iGaming. We look forward to working with Supabets on this exciting new venture.”

The Anastassopoulos Family, Founders of Supabets Gaming Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with WA.Technology, heralding a new era of pioneering iGaming solutions in Africa. Together, we’re primed to revolutionise gaming experiences across the continent. Our collaboration will introduce innovative gaming platforms, immersive user experiences, and enhanced accessibility for players and operators across Africa.”

This partnership signifies a major leap towards achieving a consumer-centric business that speaks honestly to its audience. Supabets’ mission is to shape the igaming industry’s future and build a customer-centred company that continually redefines what ‘best experience’ means.

As WA.Technology and Supabets embark on this exciting venture, the future of iGaming in Africa looks brighter than ever. With WA.Technology’s commitment to excellence, this partnership will expand business operations and create unique experiences and new opportunities, shaping the future of African igaming by delivering unrivalled igaming journeys to users across the continent.