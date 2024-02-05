WA.Technology expands into Africa through a joint venture with NE Group

The partnership empowers sports betting operators to scale fast with confidence while delivering new user experiences.

Press release.- With Africa holding a growth potential for operators, WA.Technology is steadfast in prioritizing excellence for its customers. Drawing on NE Group’s experience in the African market, WA.Africa is set to deliver integrated, localized omnichannel platforms. These platforms will combine mobile, retail, and online services, all supported by a specialized team dedicated to the African market.

Recognised for its NE Sportsbook and NE Games verticals, NE Group provides a modular platform that blends sportsbook and casino experiences. This synergy will bring together WA.Technology’s ambition for global growth and NE Group’s proficiency in delivering solutions explicitly tailored for the African market. By combining strengths, operators will benefit from Afrocentric solutions boosted by a customer-centric approach for their players.

Imran Bukhari, CEO of NE Group, expressed about the partnership: “Synergy between both the companies is exceptional; we are thrilled to have created this true partnership with WA.Technology. Under Tim Scoffham’s leadership, their focus on global expansion, combined with our specialised sports betting platform and lightweight frontend solution for Africa, empowers sports betting operators to scale fast with confidence while delivering exceptional user experiences.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, remarked, “This joint venture with NE Group, and the launch of WA.Africa, is a big step in our journey towards a high-profile African presence. The customer is always at the heart of everything we do. Interest from operators wanting to explore the broadening African market has grown significantly.

“As a company whose focus is always getting the best for our clients, NE Group’s seasoned local expertise in Africa, coupled with our full spectrum of iGaming platform solutions, elevates the capabilities for premier player engagement and impactful experiences for clients’ customers in this rapidly evolving market.”