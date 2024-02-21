WA.Technology sets sights on SBC Summit Rio 2024

WA.Technology will be at stand A320 on the lower floor.

The WA.Technology team is keen to engage with the Brazilian and broader Latam market at one of the region’s most anticipated events.

Press release.- WA.Technology is excited to confirm its attendance at the upcoming SBC Summit Rio, from March 5-7, at the distinguished Windsor Convention & Expo Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

WA.Technology will be at stand A320 on the lower floor to present its full spectrum of igaming solutions, products, and services. Building on the momentum of success at ICE London 2024, where WA.Technology captivated attendees with upgraded and feature-rich solutions, ethical local farming collaboration with Brazilian superfood company Authentic Fruits, and exciting free prize giveaways WA.Technology is poised to continue its Latam growth and impact in the global iGaming industry.

The WA.Technology team is keen to engage with the vibrant Brazilian and broader Latam market at one of the region’s most anticipated events. SBC Summit Rio will draw industry leaders from across the globe, and visitors will enjoy insights into Latam’s growing iGaming market, spotlighting the continent’s potential and importance in the sector.

In the spirit of friendship, so integral to SBC Summit Rio, WA.Technology will host an exclusive, free-to-enter poker tournament offering a welcoming atmosphere for 60 invited players to compete in a friendly yet competitive setting.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at the Windsor Barra Hotel and promises to be a summit highlight with the chance to take home a great prize. Professionals, clients, friends, and enthusiasts can take advantage of the relaxed atmosphere and get to know one another in a fun and friendly way before the main event kicks off. The tournament is also part of WA.Technology’s commitment to promoting responsible gaming and adhering to the highest industry compliance standards.

The tournament will also be an opportunity for WA.Technology to let friends discover more about its forthcoming online poker platform, WA.Poker, that is soon to be fully upgraded and reimagined.

The new and improved WA.Poker is designed to enhance the poker experience, offering simple integration, exceptional user engagement, and an exemplary suite of features tailored to operators and players alike. The re envisioned WA.Poker will be fully optimised to increase players’ acquisition, engagement and retention for increased client satisfaction.

Through strategic collaborations and key appointments, WA.Technology continues to solidify its presence in Latin America. The recent partnership with Latam Entertainment further enhances WA.Technology’s prominence, especially its entry into Mexico.

The alliance not only broadens WA.Technology’s influence in Latam but also facilitates significant projects and showcases its commitment to pursuing a legitimate and authentic presence in its biggest market to date.

Additionally, the appointment of Waldir Marques as Director of Regulatory Affairs strengthens the WA.Technology’s regulatory compliance positioning, particularly in Brazil. Marques brings a wealth of experience and insight into igaming regulation, further enabling WA.Technology to expand its operations in a legally compliant manner.

These developments highlight WA.Technology’s dedication to providing market-driven, localised solutions that enhance revenue for operators and improve player engagement and experience across Latin America.

Central to WA.Technology’s showcase at SBC Summit Rio is the upgraded WA.Platform. The company’s new and improved flagship product introduces several advancements designed to elevate user engagement and streamline operator service.

Key features include sophisticated AI-driven casino adaptations and personalisation, a localised content management system, enhanced security protocols, and a suite of tools designed for comprehensive customisation and management to create smooth client experiences and unique and satisfying player journeys with increased acquisition, engagement, and retention.

WA.Technology will also spotlight its latest game offerings from various verticals, including WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Lottery, and WA.Fantasy. Visitors can discover the new and exciting games and services unveiled for WA.Lottery and WA.Fantasy, demonstrating the company’s dedication to enriching content and emphasising its integration capabilities, innovative features, and the value they add.

Visitors to stand A320 can also learn about WA.Technology’s venture into Africa with the WA.Africa platform, a localised omnichannel platform that integrates mobile, retail, and online provision that offers unique Afrocentric solutions, user experiences, and tailored services.

WA.Technology’s involvement in the summit highlights its role as a key player in Latam, committed to delivering solutions that meet the specific needs of markets such as Brazil.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology spoke about the event: “SBC Summit Rio provides an excellent venue for us to demonstrate our commitment to the Latin American market and our ability to offer tailored, cutting-edge solutions designed to support our clients’ success.”

WA.Technology’s attendance at SBC Summit Rio marks an essential step in the company’s strategy to deepen its engagement with the Latin American market. Meet the team and explore the future of iGaming with WA.Technology at SBC Summit Rio, stand A320 on the lower floor, to discover how your iGaming vision can become a reality. Contact the team to book a meeting.