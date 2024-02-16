WA.Technology joins forces with Fans United

WA.Technology is poised to offer its clients an unparalleled fantasy experience of increased value.

WA.Technology has partnered with Fans United, a provider of fan engagement solutions.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced a new partnership with Fans United. This partnership marks an exciting development in the evolution of the company’s specialised fantasy brand – WA.Fantasy. With Fans United’s expertise in fan engagement, this partnership sets a new benchmark in the fantasy user experience.

Fans United’s unique engagement features will offer diverse interactive elements such as prediction games, trivia, and player ratings, enhancing the overall betting experience for WA.Fantasy clients’ players, significantly increasing player acquisition, engagement, and retention for clients.

Paolo Bazzocchi, CIO of WA.Technology, expressed: “We are delighted to partner with Fans United, which is by far the best engagement and gamification platform I have ever seen. Our operators will be able to create appealing propositions to entertain their existing customers and to attract new ones. I believe this could be a game changer in the industry,” expressed.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, shared his enthusiasm, “By partnering with Fans United, WA.Technology showcases our commitment to offer better fan engagement solutions to our clients through our WA.Fantasy solution. This strategic alliance enables us to enhance and broaden our fantasy offerings, ensuring our clients and their end-users can access the latest and most innovative technology for an existing user experience.”

Stilian Shishkov, CEO of Fans United, said: “We are excited to partner with WA.Technology to expand our reach within the betting industry.

“First-party data from highly engaged users is fundamental to any successful digital business nowadays. This collaboration will enable betting operators to leverage our advanced fan engagement platform, offering users a dynamic and immersive sports betting experience. We look forward to working closely with WA.Technology to deliver unparalleled solutions to our mutual clients.”

With its full spectrum of igaming products, solutions, and expert-managed services, WA.Technology is committed to delivering original, ingenious turnkey solutions and bespoke products across its verticals.

The collaboration with Fans United will give added power and value to WA.Technology‘s expertise in offering comprehensive, fully customisable igaming brands, ensuring a seamless and engaging user experience.

The partnership with Fans United is a testament to WA.Technology’s ongoing effort to stay at the forefront of igaming development. By harnessing the power of Fans United’s engagement solutions, WA.Technology is poised to offer its clients an unparalleled fantasy experience of increased value.