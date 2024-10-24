WA.Technology ready to unveil Pick‘Em Player props fantasy sports at SBC Summit Latinoamérica

The company will also be spotlighting its full spectrum of iGaming solutions.

The supplier is ready to showcase its portfolio at stand B20.

Press release.- WA.Technology, the B2B iGaming solutions provider, is ready to unveil its latest innovations across Pick‘Em Fantasy Sports at the upcoming SBC Summit Latinoámerica next week.

Already recognised as one of Latin America’s most successful B2B partners, the premium solutions provider is ready to showcase its newly upgraded portfolio designed specifically for operators looking to expand their presence across the LatAm market, including its cutting-edge WA.Fantasy product.

A tried and tested acquisition tool, the new Fantasy Sports and Pick’Em Player Props offering from WA.Technology looks set to become a favoured solution for big-name operators across the LatAm market.

Following a year-long research and development process, WA.Fantasy is designed to enable players to unleash their sporting expertise across Daily Fantasy Sports and Free-to-Play predictor games.

Tailored specifically towards operators looking to boost engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities, WA.Technology’s latest launch is soon to be trialled by some of LatAm’s biggest brands. With extensive experience in Latin America, the WA.Technology team will also highlight its recent entry into the Peruvian gaming market as well as its plans for Brazil.

Having recently secured regulatory approval from Ministerio de Comercio Exterior y Turismo (MINCETUR) to enter the Peruvian gaming market, this new licence has marked a major milestone in WA.Technology’s journey to becoming the region’s leading platform provider.

With multiple partnerships also secured with major brands for the regulated Brazil market, as well as being at the forefront of developing some of the country’s most popular sportsbooks and online casinos, WA.Technology is well positioned to ensure its partners succeed come January 2025.

With a population of more than 212 million, industry analysts have predicted that Brazil’s sports betting market could surpass $2.3bn in gross win for 2025.

The company will also be spotlighting its full spectrum of iGaming solutions, including its WA.Platform, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, and WA.Affiliates verticals – all of which have been tailor-made to enable LatAm operators looking to drive engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities.

Axel Antillon, regional director for Latin America at WA.Technology, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event: “SBC Summit Latinoamérica presents a very exciting opportunity for the WA.Technology to show our LatAm prowess and demonstrate why we are the go-to provider for the region. WA.Technology has experienced significant growth across the region over the last few years, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!”

“We are very excited to be exhibiting at this event, the final one, before it finds its new home in Fort Lauderdale next year. We can’t wait to share some of our latest innovations and network with leading names from across Latin America.”