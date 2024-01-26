WA.Technology appoints Waldir Marques as director of regulatory affairs

This appointment marks a significant stride for WA.Technology in fortifying its position in LatAm.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced the appointment of Waldir Marques as its new director of regulatory affairs.

According to the company, this addition to the company’s leadership team fortifies WA.Technology, particularly in light of recent regulatory changes in Brazil.

Waldir Marques, the former CEO of the government-backed lottery syndicate CAIXA Loterias S.A., brings a wealth of experience and an outstanding track record in iGaming regulation.

His high-profile role at Brazil’s CAIXA Loterias S.A., a company renowned for its commitment to ethics, integrity, and transparency, has honed his skills in ensuring strict adherence to regulatory requirements – a crucial asset for WA.Technology’s operations.

Waldir’s insights and expertise will be invaluable in bringing credible and knowledgeable advice to clients, opening the door for bigger and better opportunities in a legally compliant way.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said: “With the latest regulatory developments in Brazil, Waldir’s profound understanding of the legal landscape will be instrumental in guiding our expansion efforts in the country and the wider Latam market.

“His appointment proves our commitment to operating within legal compliance, ensuring our clients receive exceptional service and the peace of mind that comes with rigorous regulatory adherence.”

Waldir’s curriculum vitae is a testament to his breadth of knowledge and experience in the field. His roles as Director-President & CEO at CAIXA Loterias S.A. and Subsecretary of Regulation of Lotteries, Prizes and Sweepstakes at the Ministry of Economy, Brazil, highlight his capabilities in navigating the regulatory environment of the Brazilian market and beyond. His team leadership and governance skills further solidify his fit for this pivotal role.

Waldir Marques said: “I am excited to start this new chapter with WA.Technology and contribute to its growth in the LatAm region.

“Ensuring compliance and fostering a trustworthy environment for our clients is my top priority. I look forward to helping to steer the company through the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly in Brazil, in light of the ongoing changes.

“I’m also looking forward to taking on the challenge of bettering WA.Technology’s advancement in the broader South American market as the company branches out into other markets such as Mexico.”

Waldir Marques will be part of the WA.Technology team at ICE London 2024 and will be available at the WA.Technology stand S4-240. His presence at such a prominent event underscores WA.Technology’s commitment to expanding its reach and expertise in the flourishing Latam market.

This appointment marks a significant stride for WA.Technology in fortifying its position in LatAm. WA.Technology is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client service, and the addition of Waldir Marques to its leadership team signifies its commitment to excellence, integrity, and growth in the region.

