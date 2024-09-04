Volodymyr Todurov is the Industry Trendsetter according to the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024

Volodymyr Todurov, Chief Analytics Officer of PIN-UP Global, was honoured at the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024.

Press release.- At the SiGMA East Europe Awards ceremony, annually celebrating the most significant achievements in the igaming and sports betting sectors, Volodymyr Todurov, chief analytics officer of PIN-UP Global, was honoured with the Industry Trendsetter award.

This year, the event was held in Budapest, where it could gather about 9,000 delegates and more than 200 speakers. The conference traditionally acknowledges market leaders, and Volodymyr Todurov, who leads a team of over 80 specialists, was recognized for his substantial contributions and influence in the industry.

“Receiving the Industry Trendsetter Award is a particularly meaningful recognition of my work. In the midst of daily challenges — developing innovative products for the market and staying deeply engaged in our work. I want to emphasize that this achievement reflects the collective efforts of my entire team.

“Without their dedication, we wouldn’t have been able to progress as quickly and productively as we have. I’m incredibly grateful for their commitment to bringing my vision to life. I can confidently say there’s much more to come! Very soon, the world will hear about a groundbreaking new anti-fraud product, and major companies everywhere will know its name”, Volodymyr says.

Volodymyr Todurov is an expert in risk management operations of sportsbook, casino, affiliate programs, marketing, and payment systems. Volodymyr specialises in data-driven decision-making approach, economic modeling, and forecasting. Now, Volodymyr, together with a team, develops an all-in-one anti-fraud platform for managing the risks of any business.

PIN-UP Global is an international holding specialising in developing and implementing advanced technologies, B2B solutions, and innovative products for the igaming industry.