PIN-UP Global ecosystem restructures and focuses on the B2B market

PIN-UP plans to strengthen its position in the international arena and investment-attractive regions by expanding partnership contracts with licensed gambling operators.

PIN-UP Global will now concentrate on business growth with a focus on technology, B2B solutions, and innovation in developing proprietary products for the industry.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global‘s international ecosystem has announced a new organizational structure and operating model. The holding will be focusing on technology, B2B solutions, and innovation to grow its presence in the igaming industry.

The management said the restructuring aims to enhance transparency, streamline processes, obtain B2B licensing, and certify proprietary products for the EU market.

Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global Holding commented: “This move is a natural step in the evolution of the ecosystem and aims to create a stronger and more sustainable foundation for PIN-UP’s future growth and development. The lessons and experience accumulated by our team over all these years will be used by it in a new context and with new opportunities that the reorganization of the business provides.”

PIN-UP is focused on strengthening its presence in the international gambling market by expanding its partnerships with licensed operators. “PIN-UP Global products, including the Core Product Platform, Cash Desk, Affiliate & traffic generation tool, Marketing & Segmentation Tool, CRM & Customer support tool, Anti-Fraud Tool, and Communication Hub Tool, are reliable and proven – they represent innovative solutions aimed at optimizing the work and increasing the efficiency of igaming operators,” the company said.

With a multicultural team of more than 20 nationalities and a presence in seven countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru, Malta), PIN-UP is committed to global influence in the igaming industry. Recently, PIN-UP Global announced a ban on the use of its brand name and products in a number of countries and stated it focused its activities on regulated and promising markets.

