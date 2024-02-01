EGT at ICE London 2024: A show to remember

EGT returns to ICE London with its biggest stand yet, showcasing new jackpot systems, multigame series, and multiplayer innovations.

Press release.- EGT is ready to register one more memorable participation in ICE London. During this year’s edition of the event, the company will again welcome its guests on one of the biggest and eye-catching stands at the show. On an area of almost 2,000 sq m. it will demonstrate its passion for excellence through a compelling selection of bestsellers and high-potential new developments.

Among the main highlights will be EGT’s absolute bestseller Bell Link, which will showcase its new multigame Multi 2, containing 10 titles, 5 of which are brand new.

On display will be also two new members of EGT’s jackpot family, that will make their debut during the show: Bell Link Boost, whose Grand and Major levels can be combined with the corresponding levels of Bell Link and Gods & Kings Link, as well as the Asian-themed Sheng Sheng Bu Xi. Both of them offer numerous bonuses and options for winning and certainly will arouse great interest among visitors.

The guests will have the opportunity to enjoy also the top performers Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, High Cash, Sands Princess, Premium Link, as well as 9 Crystal Bonanza, Ultra Tap Link and Supreme Combo Link, which have debuted last year and received very positive feedback from operators and players.

Along with the popular mixes of General Series EGT will demonstrate the brand-new multigame series Supreme. It will be presented by its first member Supreme Green Selection, powered by Exciter IV platform and including 16 titles. The slot display will be complemented by the General cabinets.

EGT will demonstrate its multiplayer portfolio as well. The guests will be able to see the latest proposals in it: G R6 SQ and G R4 SQ roulettes. Featuring modern attractive design, numerous ergonomic features and great flexibility, they are the perfect addition to every gaming establishment.

At visitors’ disposal will also be the well-known G 32 T and G 27 T terminals and the roulettes G R6 C and G R8 SQ. All of them will be equipped with Blue and Green Power HD multigames, each of which containing more than 50 of the most preferred games of EGT’s portfolio.

A number of new AWP and VLT products designed specifically for different markets will be on display too, as well as the casino management system Spider, that will reveal its latest modules.

EGT Digital will also showcase its wide variety of iGaming solutions, including instant and slot games, jackpots, and its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, shared: “We will be happy to meet with our dear partners and friends during ICE London for another year in a row. I am confident that we will once again have a very successful edition of the event given the product innovations which we will present in combination with the other surprises that we have prepared for our guests.”