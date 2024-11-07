Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS: “Our success is built on technological excellence, continuous improvement, and top industry talent”

SOFTSWISS’ Chief Operating Officer spoke to Focus Gaming News about the upcoming SiGMA Europe, the products that the company plans to showcase there and its expansion plans.

Exclusive interview.- One of the biggest events in the igaming industry, SiGMA Europe 2024 is right around the corner. SOFTSWISS will take part in the expo which will gather more than 27,000 delegates and 550 speakers from all over the World.

Before the event, Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS’s chief operating officer, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the expectations for the expo, the company’s plans and SOFTSWISS’ most successful products.

What solutions will you showcase at the expo?

We’ve just wrapped up our Q3 review of SOFTSWISS’ flagship products – the Game Aggregator, the Sportsbook, the Jackpot Aggregator, and Affilka by SOFTSWISS. We’re excited to share not only the impressive growth these products have shown for our clients but also the latest features, functionalities, and expansions into new markets.

Currently, the SOFTSWISS team is on track to secure certification in Brazil through an authorised testing laboratory. We’ve also made significant strides in South Africa, where the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook recently integrated a Horse Racing Module, alongside Lotto and Retail offerings.

Our European efforts continue strongly as well. For instance, the Jackpot Aggregator – our youngest product focused on enhancing player engagement – has recently achieved certification in Bulgaria and is expanding its functionality.

What can attendees expect to experience at the SiGMA Europe?

This year at SiGMA Europe, we’re bringing back our award-winning ‘Grab Success in igaming’ concept, inspired by Malta’s vibrant culture and natural beauty. The Maltese crab is our visual theme – symbolising the determination and resilience that are so essential in the igaming world. Last year, this concept earned us recognition, as our Malta-based campaigns were awarded Best in the igaming Industry at the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards.

With the Maltese crab, we’re aiming to convey strength and reliability, which we see as crucial for success in this industry. We’re looking forward to talking with clients and partners about how our solutions can help them reach their goals, all while building dependable partnerships and making thoughtful decisions in a competitive landscape.

What growth target have you set for the development team by the end of the year?

We are guided by one of our core values: We Excel. This means our success is built on technological excellence, continuous improvement, and top industry talent. Our aim is to bring in top industry talent and ensure our current team members are equipped with the latest skills and tools to drive innovation and support our strategic goals.

The company has been awarded Employer of the Year at SBC Awards 2024. How does SOFTSWISS prioritise employee engagement, and what types of activities has the company recently organised to promote this involvement?

At SOFTSWISS, employee engagement is a top priority, and we’re honoured to be recognised as Employer of the Year at the SBC Awards 2024. We’re always looking for ways to create a supportive, inclusive environment for our team. For example, during ‘Pink October,’ we organised activities to raise awareness about breast cancer, like educational sessions and mental health webinars, plus we even covered the cost of medical exams to encourage early detection.

In November, we also take part in the ‘Movember’ movement to support men’s health. We run fun activities like moustache and beard competitions, and fitness challenges, and offer complimentary health check-ups. We aim to create a culture that supports overall well-being, where our employees feel valued and connected. These initiatives really help bring our team together and keep them engaged.

What opportunities do you see in your participation at SiGMA Europe?

SiGMA Europe is an exciting opportunity for us at SOFTSWISS to engage with industry peers and share insights on critical topics in igaming. I’ll be participating in a public discussion on ‘How to Choose a Secure and Safe Crypto Casino,’ which is especially relevant as more operators look to enter the crypto space.

At SOFTSWISS, we’re all about innovation, but we believe it has to go hand-in-hand with security and trust. My goal in this discussion is to help operators understand the key considerations for running a safe crypto casino – from robust security protocols to compliance with evolving regulations – so they can confidently leverage crypto while protecting their players and their brand.