SOFTSWISS launches Multi-Prizes: a new approach to prize distribution

The company has launched a new feature available through its Jackpot Aggregator.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has launched Multi-Prizes, a new feature available through its Jackpot Aggregator that introduces a flexible approach to distributing prizes to multiple winners.

Multi-Prizes enable operators to split winnings among several players or groups of players, offering customisable distribution methods to suit various engagement strategies. This advanced feature allows operators to designate one primary winner to receive a more significant portion of the prize while others share the remaining amount. The operator can also choose the other strategy, where winnings can be divided equally or based on the number and size of each player’s bets.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has previously offered classic jackpots – prize pools accumulated over time and awarded to a single winner. With the introduction of multiple prizes, operators can go beyond traditional jackpots by distributing winnings to various players in a single draw.

The company stated “this new feature offers a flexible and engaging way to reward more players, creating a richer and more interactive gaming experience. Research shows that players appreciate having more opportunities to win, as it boosts participation and excitement. With Multi-Prizes, operators can broaden player involvement, creating more frequent wins and elevating the overall player experience”.

The Multi-Prizes feature empowers operators to drive engagement through a more dynamic and inclusive prize distribution model, delivering excellent value and satisfaction to players.

Angelina Stasiuk, head of business line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “We continue to enhance the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator by adding more functionality and features that operators can tailor to their goals and launch campaigns to engage their players.

“Whether they want to attract players with a large prize pool within Prime Network Jackpot or offer winnings to multiple participants with Multi-Prizes, it’s clear that our solution’s capabilities meet the needs of all player segments. The ability to quickly set up and test campaigns in the back office makes the process even more flexible and convenient.”

The SOFTSWISS team looks forward to sharing the details of the new features and other product updates at the upcoming SiGMA Europe Expo. Current and potential partners can book a meeting with company representatives at stand 2145 through the contact form.

During the event, visitors can download the iGaming Trends 2025 report, which covers regulation, marketing, technology, business growth, and more. “The report offers a data-driven outlook on the trends set to shape the coming year. Now, anyone can sign up for the report waiting list to be among the first to review it,” the company stated.