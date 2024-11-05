SOFTSWISS wins SBC Latinoamérica award for “Help Brazil” initiative

The initiative provided immediate relief by delivering food, clothing, and clean water to flood-affected areas in Rio Grande do Sul.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has won the Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year nomination at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2024 for its impactful ‘Help Brazil’ initiative. This recognition underscores the company’s support for Brazilian communities affected by severe flooding earlier this year and its dedication to implementing meaningful social responsibility projects.

The SBC Awards Latinoamérica celebrates excellence in the Latin American gaming industry, gathering leading experts to acknowledge the achievements of operators, platform providers, affiliates, and suppliers across various sectors. SOFTSWISS’ ‘Help Brazil’ initiative distinguished itself among the top entries, with judges marking its focus on community sustainability and industry engagement.

Launched in May 2024, ‘Help Brazil’ provided immediate relief by delivering food, clothing, and clean water to flood-affected areas in Rio Grande do Sul in coordination with Movimento União BR. Further committed to sustainable recovery, SOFTSWISS partnered with PWTech, funding water purification installations in affected schools to guarantee long-term access to clean water.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, noted: “This prestigious award affirms our commitment to making a real difference. As we expand our business in Latin America, we build lasting relationships with people and partners in this region and see ourselves as part of the local communities. When action was needed, we could not remain on the sidelines. We are grateful that the Latin American industry recognized and supported our initiative and immensely thankful to everyone who joined us in this effort, both locally and internationally.”

Meanwhile, Rubens Barrichello, Non-Executive Director in Latin America, who helped raise awareness for the initiative, added: “I am incredibly proud of SOFTSWISS’ commitment to a sustained and compassionate approach. This recognition underscores our dedication to supporting communities in Brazil, where we focus on making a meaningful impact. Together, with such comprehensive projects, we demonstrate how our industry can step up when it matters most.”

Continuing its commitment to local communities, this September, SOFTSWISS and its employees provided financial aid and essential supplies to flood-affected regions in Poland, where the company operates two offices. “The aid campaigns in Poland and Brazil reflect SOFTSWISS’ commitment to being a responsible partner for local communities and its broader focus on ESG principles through long-term health, environmental, and social initiatives, including World Environment Day, Pink October, and Movember,” the company stated.

SOFTSWISS welcomes its partners and clients to visit stand 2145 at the SiGMA Europe Summit to explore future collaboration opportunities.